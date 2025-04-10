Jaipur, Apr 10 (PTI) Youth Congress members in Ajmer protested against the recent hike in cooking gas prices by throwing empty gas cylinders in Ana Sagar Lake.

The Youth Congress' Ajmer chief, Mohit Malhotra, said that the workers threw six cylinders in the lake as a symbolic protest.

After the protest, the cylinders were taken out of the water.

"PM Narendra Modi makes false promises to the people of the country. BJP leaders would come out on the streets with cylinders and start shedding crocodile tears at the marginal increase in cylinder prices during the UPA government's rule. But, today, the BJP leaders are nowhere to be seen," Malhotra said.

He added that the party workers also collected wood from around the lake area to convey that it has become hard for the middle class to get their cylinders refilled.

He said that the Youth Congress also took out a protest rally with gas cylinders near Chopati in Vaishali Nagar of Ajmer.

On Monday, the cooking gas price was raised by Rs 50 per cylinder by distribution companies.

The gas price has been increased for both Ujwalla Yojana and general category customers.

A 14.2-kg LPG cylinder is now Rs 853 for general users and Rs 553 for users under the Ujwalla scheme.

