New Delhi, Dec 19 (PTI) Several youths gathered here on Tuesday at Jantar Mantar for a hunger strike with a demand that Parliament pass the National Employment Policy were detained by police, Sanyukt Rojgar Andolan Samiti said.

The youths, who had reached the iconic protest site by 11 am, were immediately detained in buses, the body in a statement said.

Krishna Yadav, member of national coordination member of SRAS, called the removal of the protesters unfortunate.

"Whether it is Jammu and Kashmir or Kerala, Gujarat or Assam, thousands of people from every corner of the country had come to Jantar Mantar. Police detained them in buses as soon as they arrived. It was disappointing to see to them being stopped from speaking to media," Yadav said.

Anurag Nigam, a media coordinator of the SRAS, said that the "dictatorial attitude" of the government on unemployed youth is becoming more oppressive day by day.

"The way women from all over the country were caught by the police, stopped from fasting, and detained in buses, is intolerable," Nigam said.

The organisation said the protesters will hold a prayer meet at Rajghat on Wednesday.

No immediate reaction was received from the Delhi Police on the detention.

