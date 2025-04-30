New Delhi, Apr 30 (PTI) Zydus Lifesciences Ltd on Wednesday said it has received final approval from the US health regulator to manufacture the generic version of cholesterol lowering Niacin extended-release tablets.

The approval by the US Food and Drug Administration (USFDA) is for Niacin extended-release tablets of strengths 500 mg, 750 mg, and 1,000 mg, Zydus Lifesciences Ltd said in a regulatory filing.

Also Read | Bodoland Lottery Result Today, April 30, 2025: Assam State Lottery Sambad Wednesday Lucky Draw Results Declared, Check Winners List With Ticket Numbers.

The Niacin-extended-release tablets will be produced at the group's manufacturing site at Moraiya, Ahmedabad, the company said.

Niacin is indicated to reduce elevated total cholesterol (TC), LDL cholesterol (LDL-C), apolipoprotein B (Apo B), and triglycerides (TG), and to increase HDL cholesterol (HDL-C) in patients with primary hyperlipidaemia and mixed dyslipidaemia.

Also Read | Kolkata Fatafat Result Today: Kolkata FF Result for April 30, 2025 Declared, Check Winning Numbers and Result Chart of Satta Matka-Type Lottery Game.

It is also indicated to reduce the risk of recurrent myocardial infarction in patients with a history of myocardial infarction and hyperlipidaemia and to reduce TG (triglyceride) in adult patients with severe hypertriglyceridemia.

Citing IQVIA MAT February (2025) data, the company said the niacin-extended-release tablets had annual sales of USD 5.5 million in the United States.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)