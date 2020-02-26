Leaders of SP, CPM, NCP, DMK Seek Appointment with President over Delhi Violence

New Delhi [India], Feb 26 (ANI): Samajwadi Party chief Akhilesh Yadav, CPI-M general secretary Sitaram Yechury and leaders of DMK, NCP, Loktantrik Janata Dal and CPI have sought an appointment with President Ram Nath Kovind to convey their views over the "very disturbing situation" prevailing in the national capital.Yechury on Wednesday wrote a letter to the President seeking an appointment with him on behalf of various opposition parties. "I am writing to you seeking an appointment to hear the views of leaders of various political parties represented in the Indian parliament, on the very disturbing situation prevailing in the country's capital, Delhi," the letter said.Yechury said he along with Yadav, CPI general secretary D Raja, Loktantrik Janata Dal leader Sharad Yadav and prominent leaders of political parties such as DMK, NCP and others "wish to seek an appointment with you at the earliest, preferably February 28, 2020."A delegation of Congress party is scheduled to meet the President on Thursday to express its concern over violence in Delhi. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)