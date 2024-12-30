In a strongly worded letter to Delhi Chief Minister Atishi, Lieutenant Governor VK Saxena expressed his disapproval of Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) national convenor Arvind Kejriwal, referring to her as a "temporary Chief Minister". "I found this very objectionable and I was hurt by it. It was not only an insult to you, but also to your appointee, the President of India, and to me as her representative… As a Lieutenant Governor, I am concerned about this level of public discourse and at the same time, I am hurt by the conversation of presenting the full-time Chief Minister of my government as a temporary Chief Minister," Saxena wrote in his letter. Delhi CM Atishi Says Public Bus Staff to Be Suspended if Vehicles Not Stopped for Picking Women Commuters (Watch Video).

Delhi LG VK Saxena Objects to Arvind Kejriwal Calling Atishi a ‘Temporary Chief Minister’

In a letter to Delhi CM Atishi, LG VK Saxena expressed objection to AAP national convenor Arvind Kejriwal calling Atishi a temporary Chief Minister "...I found this very objectionable and I was hurt by it. It was not only an insult to you, but also to your appointee, the… pic.twitter.com/8Gf5gmlso7 — ANI (@ANI) December 30, 2024

