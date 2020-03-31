'Lifeline Udan' Flights Supplied over 15.4 Tons of Medical Supplies Across India: MoCA

New Delhi [India], Mar 31 (ANI): 'Lifeline Udan' flights which was launched by the Ministry of Civil Aviation (MoCA) has operated 62 flights so far, transporting over 15.4 tons of essential medical supplies across the country amid coronavirus lockdown.An official statement said that 62 Lifeline Udan flights were operated during the five-day period from March 26 to 30, transporting over 15.4 tons of essential medical supplies."The Lifeline Udan cargo includes COVID-19 related reagents, enzymes, medical equipment, testing kits, Personal Protective Equipment (PPE), masks, gloves and other accessories required by the coronavirus warriors across the country," said the statement.The carriers involved in Lifeline Udan operations include Air India, Alliance Air, Indian Air Force (IAF) and Pawan Hans.Private carriers like IndiGo, Spicejet and Blue Dart are operating medical cargo flights on a commercial basis."The Lifeline Udan flights are planned using a hub and spoke model. Cargo hubs have been established in Delhi, Mumbai, Hyderabad, Bangalore and Kolkata. Lifeline Udan flights connect these hubs to each other and therefrom to different parts of the country," the statement stated.A special focus has been on the North East Region (NER), island territories and the hill states.On the international front, Air India has established a cargo air-bridge between India and China. (ANI)

