Las Vegas (Nevada) [US], April 4 (ANI): Monday began with a visual treat for the fans of BTS as members of the K-pop band arrived at the 64th Annual Grammy Awards in style.

The bandmates, including RM, V, SUGA, J-Hope, Jungkook, Jin and Jimin, opted for a suited-booted look for the occasion.

All seven members looked dapper in Earth-toned Louis Vuitton wool and cashmere suits, and LV sneakers. V and RM wore matching brown suits and purple shirts. Jungkook and Jimin sported aquamarine blue suits.

Suga and J-Hope wore titanium white, one in a double-breasted blazer and the other single. And Jin, usually the odd man out, showed up in a fitted beige suit.

The colour-coordination look of the Korean boys on the red carpet of Grammys 2022 has received big thumbs from netizens.

"What a stylish entry. BTS rock," a social media user commented.

"Love the way they are twinning in suits," another one wrote.

The group's nominated for Best Pop Duo/Group Performance for their song 'Butter' at Grammys 2022, competing against the likes of Tony Bennett and Lady Gaga, Justin Bieber and Benny Blanco, Coldplay and Doja Cat. (ANI)

