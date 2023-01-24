Washington, January 24: Our future and quality of life are fundamentally shaped by our education. Nobody can ever take your education away from you, and it offers stability. The ability to distinguish between good and bad things not only assists in becoming a better person but also helps one obtain a better-paying job.

This most crucial component of our existence is celebrated in the nation as a global holiday. Every year on January 24, people all around the world observed the International Day of Education, which is recognised as a fundamental human right, a public good, and a civic duty.

International Day of Education 2023: History and Significance

On December 3, 2018, the General Assembly of the United Nations voted to declare January 24 as the International Day of Education. This resolution was co-authored by Nigeria and the other 58 member nations, and its passage showed the unwavering political support for changing policies to ensure fair and high-quality education for all. International Day of Education 2023 Date & Theme: History, Celebration and Significance of Marking The Annual Global Observance.

Education aids in information acquisition and boosts one's self-assurance. You can advance both professionally and personally with its aid. Additionally, it aids in the growth of crucial abilities in a person, including mental agility, logical thinking, decision-making, and problem-solving. The day is very important for promoting legislation that offers equal and affordable education to all societal segments.

International Day of Education 2023: Theme"To invest in people, prioritise education" is the theme of the 2023 International Day of Education, which is commemorated on January 24. International Day of Education 2023: UNESCO Dedicates The Global Occasion To Afghan Girls & Women, Calls For Immediate & Non-Negotiable Access to Education.

International Day of Education 2023: Celebrations

At UNESCO's New York headquarters, the celebration will take place on January 25. According to a UN press release, the "International Day of Education 2023 will be a global platform to sustain political mobilization, take forward national commitments and global initiatives, and step up public engagement in favour of education as the path to peace, sustainable development, and individual and collective well-being."

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)