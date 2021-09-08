Washington [US], September 8 (ANI): Hollywood actor Jennifer Aniston, who made 'The Rachel' haircut one of the 1990s' most iconic hairstyles, is ready to share her hair care secrets with the world with the launch of her brand called LolaVie.

Less than a week after the 52-year-old star took to Instagram to tease that "something's coming", Aniston introduced LolaVie on Wednesday night with the launch of her first product Glossing Detangler.

The brand's official Instagram page shared the news writing, "Today LolaVie officially launches - a little idea from @jenniferaniston that evolved into a line made to help your hair feel healthy and look effortless. Our products are made with plant-based, naturally-derived ingredients -- and WITHOUT parabens, silicones, sulfates, phthalates, and gluten... and of course we are vegan and CRUELTY-FREE."

"Our first product, The Glossing Detangler, is officially available today (tap!) - but there's SO much more to come. We can't wait to hear what you think. #LolaLove," the post concluded.

Though Aniston has collaborated with brands in the past, this marks her first venture as both founder and creator. For the star, the beauty move was a long time coming, she told People magazine.

"I've been working on this for quite a long time," the 'Morning Show' actor shared the week before revealing her first product to the world.

"I got the bug [to go] behind the curtain and figure out development of hair products years ago," she added.

To embark on this journey, Aniston enlisted the help of Amy Sachs and Joel Ronkin, who developed some of her fragrances. Now, they're her LolaVie co-founders.

"When they moved on to create their own business, it was like a match made in heaven," she said of her now co-founders.

For the brand's name, Aniston drew inspiration from her early years in California.

She said, "When I [arrived] and bought my very first car, a used car, somebody said to me, 'What did you name it?' And I looked at them and I went, 'Is that something you do?' And they were like, 'Uh, yeah!' So I named my car Lola on the spot. Maybe it's because I love that song [Sarah Vaughan's "Whatever Lola Wants"]. Then every time I'd come over, they'd be like, 'Lola's here'. So it just kind of became a name that I was called whenever I showed up [somewhere]."

Aniston opted for classic black-and-white packaging for a timeless and refined look. When it came to product development, she had several goals, most notably: "How can we give hair that is really damaged and goes through the wear and tear that mine has gone through nourishment?" she says. "That's what we focused on we were all very particular about. It just had to be absolutely perfect." Aniston took the process to heart and enlisted the help of her friends -- both men and women -- to perfect it.

"Every time we'd have a new formula, I would hand it out to my friends because they have all different kinds of hair, and it was really nice to get feedback from them," she said.

The result: a cruelty-free, vegan formula that's packed with naturally-derived ingredients (key among them is repairing chia seed) and created without gluten, parabens, preservatives, phthalates, silicones and sulfates.

Aniston called the detangler "the Swiss Army Knife" of hair products because of its many benefits, including protecting hair from heat damage and enhancing shine -- and has streamlined her routine to three steps because of it: shampooing, conditioning followed by a few spritzes of this.

Though Aniston's hair has been a Hollywood beauty obsession for over two decades, the star said her approach is to stick to "what makes me feel the most comfortable." "I just love a good blowout. Hairstyles have never been my thing. I just want to feel good in my skin at the end of the day, no matter what I am wearing," she said.

Aniston plans to release more hair products when they meet her standards and said when it comes to her beauty dreams, this is only the beginning.

"Right now it's hair, but there are all sorts of ideas cooking in my brain. I don't see any limits to anything," she concluded.

It makes perfect sense that the 52-year-old star is venturing into the world of beauty. For years, Aniston has been applauded for her glowing skin and stunning hair. (ANI)

