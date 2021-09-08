Gowri Ganesha Habbada Shubhashayagalu images, Happy Gowri Habba 2021 greetings and messages for free download online: Gowri Habba is celebrated on the day before Ganesh Chaturthi. Gowri Habba 2021 will be commemorated on September 9 and is sure to be an important festival. Gowri Habba is particularly celebrated by married Hindu women in Karnataka, Andhra Pradesh and Tamil Nadu. This celebration coincides with the Hartalika Teej celebration in North India. People often share Gowri Habba 2021 wishes, Happy Gowri Habba greetings, Gowri Habba 2021 WhatsApp Stickers and Facebook Status Pictures with family and friends. Traditionally, people also wish in Kannada. Commonly used wish is "Gowri Ganesha Habbada Shubhashayagalu" meaning "Happy Gauri Ganesh Festival". We bring a list of Gowri Ganesha Habbada Hardika Shubhashayagalu in Kannada, Happy Gowri Ganesha 2021 greetings, Happy Gowri Habba wishes, Gowri Habba images and so on. Gowri Habba 2021 Food With Recipe Videos: From Pulihora to Payasam, 6 Sweets and Savouries to Celebrate Gowri Ganesha Festival.

Gowri Habba is celebrated on the third day in the bright phase of Bhadrapada month. As the name suggests, Gowri Habba is dedicated to Goddess Gowri, and women observe the Swarna Gowri Vrata to seek the blessings of Goddess Gowri or Parvati and pray for a long and happy married life. It is believed that, on this day, Goddess Parvati comes to Earth from Mount Kailasa to visit her parents’ home. She is followed by Lord Ganesha, who is said to arrive on the next day, which is celebrated as Ganesh Chaturthi.

Married women often get together to celebrate Gowri Habba as a community. Visiting temples and dressing up in colourful clothes is a common practice on this day. As we prepare to celebrate Gowri Habba 2021, here are some Gowri Habba 2021 wishes, Happy Gowri Habba greetings, Gowri Habba 2021 WhatsApp Stickers and Facebook Status Pictures that you can share with family and friends.

Happy Gowri Ganesha (File Image)

WhatsApp Message Reads: Gowri Ganesha Habbada Shubhashayagalu!

Happy Gowri Ganesha (File Image)

WhatsApp Message Reads: Gowri Ganesha Habbada Shubhashayagalu!

Happy Gowri Ganesha (File Image)

WhatsApp Message Reads: Gowri Ganesha Habbada Shubhashayagalu!

Happy Gowri Ganesha (File Image)

WhatsApp Message Reads: Gowri Ganesha Habbada Shubhashayagalu!

Happy Gowri Ganesha (File Image)

WhatsApp Message Reads: Gowri Ganesha Habbada Shubhashayagalu!

To celebrate Gowri Habba, married women visit temples of Lord Shiva and Parvati and perform puja to goddess Parvati in the morning, before beginning their fast and in the evening to end their fast. It is believed that observing the Gowri Habba Vrat seeks continued prosperity and happiness in their marriage. Goddess Gowri is believed to bless people with marital bliss on this day. Here’s wishing everyone a Happy Gowri Habba 2021!

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Sep 08, 2021 10:33 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).