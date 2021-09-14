Washington [US], September 14 (ANI): Veteran singer Madonna's daughter Lourdes Leon's appearance at the Met Gala 2021 is proof of how being real and glamorous are simultaneously possible.

On Tuesday, Lourdes arrived on the red carpet wearing a hot pink dress with metallic embroidered embellishments.

More than her outfit, social media users praised her for proudly flaunting her armpit hair while posing for the pictures at the star-studded affair.

"Real beauty," an Instagram user commented.

"How beautiful," another one wrote on Instagram.

This year's Met Gala theme is 'In America: A Lexicon of Fashion', and it honours the 75th anniversary of the Costume Institute of the Metropolitan Museum of Art. (ANI)

