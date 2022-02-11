Washington [US], February 11 (ANI): In a new study, researchers have found that men with high body fat may be more likely to break a bone than those with normal levels of body fat.

The findings of the research were published in the Endocrine Society's 'Journal of Clinical Endocrinology and Metabolism'.

Also Read | Valentine’s Day Images & HD Wallpapers for Free Download Online: Wish Happy Valentine’s Day With WhatsApp Messages, Quotes and GIF Greetings.

Most studies have shown positive or neutral effects of body fat mass -- the weight of fat in your body -- on bone health. Lean mass is the entire weight of your body, including organs, skin and bones, minus the fat. Health care providers often assume people with higher body weight have high bone density and are at low risk of fracture, and these patients are less likely to be screened for osteoporosis.

"We found that higher fat mass was related to lower bone density, and these trends were stronger in men than women," said Rajesh K Jain, MD, the University of Chicago Medicine in Chicago, Illinois. "Our research suggests that the effect of body weight depends on a person's makeup of lean and fat mass and that high body weight alone is not a guarantee against osteoporosis."

Also Read | Hug Day 2022 Images & HD Wallpapers for Free Download Online: Wish Happy Hug Day With WhatsApp Messages, GIFs, Quotes and Greetings.

The researchers analysed the bone mineral density and body composition data of 10,814 people under 60 years old from the National Health and Nutrition Examination Survey (NHANES) 2011-2018. They found a strong positive association between lean mass and bone mineral density in both men and women. Conversely, the fat mass had a moderately negative association with bone mineral density, especially in men.

"Health care providers should consider osteoporosis screening for patients with high body weight, especially if they have other risk factors like older age, previous fracture, family history, or steroid use," Jain said.

Tamara Vokes of the University of Chicago Medicine is the co-author of the study. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)