Washington [US], September 14 (ANI): Naomi Osaka isn't just a winner on the tennis court, but she also deserves a trophy for her stunning Met Gala fashion choice.

The 23-year-old tennis star graced the Met Gala 2021 in an outfit that grabbed many eyeballs and of course, it was in line with the evening's theme: In America: A Lexicon of Fashion.

Naomi arrived at the 2021 Met Gala in a custom Louis Vuitton outfit, featuring a purple and blue swirl-print gown with a sweetheart-style neckline and an elaborate black ruffled cape, reported People magazine.

She amped up the drama quotient by pairing it with black boots and an elaborate hairstyle, accented with red sparkles.

During the Vogue livestream, event co-chair Naomi said her older sister Mari Osaka, who recently retired from tennis, helped design the look along with Louis Vuitton's Nicolas Ghesquiere.

"We both really love fashion and we love designing," Naomi said, adding that they paid homage to the theme of the night (In America) by representing her heritage.

"For me Americana kinda means a mix of all cultures and this dress and this look kind of represents my two backgrounds, Haitian and Japanese, so I was really glad I was able to incorporate it," she added.

The tennis star is attending the big night with her boyfriend, rapper Cordae.

Naomi isn't just a guest at this year's event, she's acting as co-chair alongside fellow Gen Z stars Timothee Chalamet, Billie Eilish and Amanda Gorman, marking the youngest co-chair crew yet.

Designer Tom Ford, head of Instagram Adam Mosseri, and Vogue editor-in-chief Anna Wintour serve as honorary chairs.

Due to the COVID-19 pandemic, this year's Met Gala event organisers have issued a vaccination mandate and mask requirement. All guests are expected to wear a mask indoors except when eating or drinking. (ANI)

