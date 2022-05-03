Washington [US], May 3 (ANI): Love is in the air! Kourtney Kardashian and Travis Barker sealed their Met Gala 2022 red carpet moments with their romance.

Several pictures from the fashion night have surfaced online in which the newlyweds can be seen looking head over heels in love with each other.

One of the images features Travis and Kourtney walking the red carpet hand-in-hand.

The other picture shows them looking into each other's eyes.

Speaking of their Met Gala outfits, the two chose to twin in black and white.

Kourtney flaunted her toned legs in a high slit black skirt, and Travis looked dapper in a pleated kilt. They paired floor-length skirt with a long-sleeve white shirt.

Met Gala 2022 marks Kourtney and Travis' one of the grand public appearances post their hush-hush wedding in April. (ANI)

