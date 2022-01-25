New Delhi [India], January 25 (ANI): Republic Day is right around the corner and for those who are wondering how to seize the spirit of the patriotic day, a gorgeous tricolour-inspired outfit would instantly match your vibe to that of the day.

While the laziest idea would be to grab anything that is white, green or orange, if you plan your outfit a little in advance, you can fashionably stand out from the rest.

To make your job easier, here are a bunch of tricolour-inspired outfit ideas which can be created from clothes and accessories that may be lurking around your wardrobe, or are anyways worth splurging on!

1. Orange Skirt

A bright, poppy orange skirt is an investment. Grab one whenever you find it, whether in a mall, a flea market or online. Not only an orange skirt will make you look perfectly dressed for the day, but the vibrant colour would add a note of freshness to your look. Pair it with a white top or a shirt and you are ready to rock, patriotically.

2. Green Bottoms

Pants, palazzos or shorts -- the options are many. Choose one which you have available or would prefer based on the weather in your area.

Now you can either keep your look subtle by pairing it with a classic white top or if you wish to replicate the Indian Flag look, then go for a pretty orange shirt, a top or a sweatshirt, based on choice and availability.

3. Eye Makeup and Nail Art

This one is for experimenting and stepping beyond the first thought of putting the colours in your outfit.

If you want to play with your makeup, then a tricolour-inspired eyeshadow should do the trick. This is perfect for those who wish to dress as per the theme but do not have any outfit working for them.

Nail Art is another exciting, easy and creative idea to style with the tricolour theme. One can use endless ways to prep their nails using either one, two or all three colours of the flag.

4. Jewellery

Jewellery is another great hack for those not interested in choosing their clothes in tricolour. Pieces of jewellery such as earrings, necklaces and rings can add that sparkle and colour to your outfit.

Those who are interested in crafts can also DIY their jewellery using quilling paper and beads.

5. Combining All Three

Here are ideas of using all three colours together by creating a three-piece outfit, without risking a fashion disaster. You can mix and match in multiple ways --

a. A full white outfit paired with a green jacket and an orange handbag.

b. A casual green tee, white lowers and orange shoes.

c. An orange-white cord-set, paired with a green denim jacket.

d. A green puffy jacket, orange scarf, white backpack and your favourite regular jeans.

e. A full green outfit with white shoes and an orange cap.

The final and most essential touch is lots of confidence to carry your look well.

With these gorgeous outfit ideas up your sleeve, you can easily gather compliments at an R-Day get-together and likes on your Instagram profile. (ANI)

