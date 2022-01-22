Hanover (New Hampshire) [US], January 22 (ANI): A new study has revealed that when two people are on the same page in a conversation, it often happens that their minds just "click."

The study demonstrated that clicking isn't just a figure of speech but is predicted by "response times" in a conversation or the amount of time between when one person stops talking and the other person starts. The findings were published in the 'Proceedings of the National Academy of Sciences'.

Also Read | SA vs IND Dream11 Team Prediction: Tips To Pick Best Fantasy Playing XI for South Africa vs India 3rd ODI 2022 in Cape Town.

"We've all had the experience of clicking with some people but not others. We wanted to see if something in people's conversations reveals when they click," said first author Emma Templeton, Guarini '23, a graduate student in psychological and brain sciences at Dartmouth. "Our results show that the faster people respond to each other, the more connected they feel."

The research consisted of three studies. The first study examined response time and social connection between strangers. Sixty-six participants took part in 10 conversations -- each with a different conversation partner of the same gender. They could discuss any topic of their choosing and their conversation was videotaped. After the conversation was over, participants watched the video playback and rated how connected they felt moment by moment, throughout the dialogue. Conversations with faster response times correlated with feelings of greater social connection.

Also Read | Mumbai Fire: Blaze Erupts in 20-Storey Building, 7 Dead, Several Injured; Here's What We Know So Far.

To determine if this result also applied to close friends, members of the first study and their close friends were invited to have conversations in a second study. Although close friends rated their conversations more favourably overall than strangers, the response time data were similar -- faster response times in friend conversations also predicted moments of greater social connection.

To test whether outside observers also used response times to infer when two people "click", respondents from Amazon's Mechanical Turk listened to audio clips of conversations for which the response times had been manipulated to be faster, slower or the original speed (control condition). Consistent with the results from the earlier two studies, outside observers thought two speakers were more connected when their conversations contained faster rather than slower response times. Because these conversation clips were identical except for response times, this study demonstrated that response times alone are a powerful signal of social connection.

"It's well-established that, on average, there's about a quarter of a second gap between turns during a conversation. Our study is the first to look at how meaningful that gap is, in terms of connection," said senior author Thalia Wheatley, the Lincoln Filene Professor in Human Relations at Dartmouth, and principal investigator of the Dartmouth Social Systems Laboratory. "When people feel like they can almost finish each other's sentences, they close that 250-millisecond gap, and that's when two people are clicking." (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)