Local TMC Leader, His Supporters Held for Blocking Highway Near Kolkata

Kolkata, May 2 (PTI) Three persons, including a local Trinamool Congress leader, were arrested on Saturday for allegedly violating lockdown norms by blocking a highway at Panihati in North 24 Parganas district, police said.

Barrackpore Police Commissioner Manoj K Verma said three persons were arrested for blocking the B T Road with supporters and violating lockdown norms and all the three were sent to judicial custody.

The arrests were made by police after it filed an FIR suo motu against the three.

A senior TMC leader said the three along with some supporters blocked B T Road near Sodepur Traffic More in the morning in protest against an alleged bombing incident near a local TMC office by unidentified miscreants on Friday midnight.

The arrested persons included former Panihati Municipality councillor Jayanta Das, the leader said.

Local BJP sources said Das and his followers ransacked the residence of a local businessman following some arguments and mobilised his supporters to block the nearby highway. The allegation of the bombing was baseless.

The TMC leader said arrests were unfair as the police did not listen to the pleas of its activists while lifting the blockade and didn't take any action to find those involved in the bombing incident.

Police said the allegations of both the TMC and BJP were being probed.

Meanwhile, the West Bengal Police said it has arrested 130 persons and warned 283 others for fake and objectionable posts on social media in April.

The Kolkata Police said it arrested 762 people during the day for defying the "total safety restrictions", not wearing masks and also for spitting in the public.

A senior officer said 19 vehicles were seized in the city for violations.

