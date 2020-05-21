Lockdown 4.0: Shops Reopen in Jammu, Customers Seen Practicing Social Distancing

Jammu (Jammu and Kashmir) [India], May 21 (ANI): Shops reopened in Jammu on Wednesday following relaxations from restrictions, in the fourth phase of lockdown.Ajay, a shop owner said, "The shops will be open from 9 am to 5 pm. We do not know how long the pandemic will last. We must cooperate with the administration in maintaining social distancing and taking other precautionary measures."A buyer, Sanjay said, "The decision to open shops from 9 am to 5 pm is a good one as we can buy all items now. It is our responsibility to wear masks and practice social distancing. It is up to us to defeat the virus."The country is under nationwide coronavirus lockdown since March 25 and will continue till May 31.However, in the current fourth phase of lockdown which began on May 18, the government has given permission to some business and industrial units to operate with certain restrictions. (ANI)

