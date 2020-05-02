Lockdown: IIT Gandhinagar Taking Care of 800 Workers Involved in Construction Projects at Institute

New Delhi, May 2 (PTI) From medical screening to supplying of food items and distributing sanitary napkins, a team at IIT Gandhinagar has taken a series of welfare measures for over 800 construction workers involved in various projects at the institute before the coronavirus-induced lockdown was announced.

The institute, which has formed a "Shramik kalyan Samiti", has collaborated with the Central Public Works Department (CPWD) to ensure health, safety and well-being of the workers during the pandemic.

"Our volunteer groups regularly sensitise the workers and create awareness about preventive measures against COVID-19, such as frequent hand washing and social distancing. Breathing techniques have been explained to labourers. All the workers' colonies are equipped with a first aid box," said Sudhir Jain, Director, IIT Gandhinagar.

Jain said the workers were paid wages for the month of March and the institute is coordinating with CPWD and contractors to ensure payment of wages for the month for April as well.

"Indian Institute of Technology Gandhinagar volunteers are in constant touch with labourers regarding their essential needs. CPWD ensures the supply of essential grains and also handles distribution of cooked food in the workers colonies. Two CPWD officials meet and counsel the labourers every alternate day," he added.

The team has also launched a fundraising drive to provide support for construction workers and their families while they are confined in the labour colonies due to sudden discontinuity of work. For every rupee of donation, IIT Gandhinagar is matching the amount to double the funds raised for workers' welfare.

"We are providing free medical support and consultation to construction workers in its medical centre. A free screening test of all workers was done in the workers housing colony. Institute also provides ambulance services to workers needing medical examination or treatment," Jain said.

"As workers were facing challenges in recharging their mobile phones due to the lockdown and as it is the only way for them to keep in touch with their family in their hometowns, the institute is recharging phone of construction workers with a 28-day validity plan," he added.

Universities and schools across the country have been closed since March 16 when the Centre announced a countrywide classroom shutdown as one of the measures to contain the COVID-19 outbreak. Later, a nationwide lockdown was announced on March 24, which was extended till May 17.

The death toll due to COVID-19 rose to 1,218 and the number of cases climbed to 37,336 in the country on Saturday, according to the Union Health Ministry.

