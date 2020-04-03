Lockdown: Maha BJP MLC Enters Sealed District, Booked

Aurangabad, Apr 3 (PTI) BJP MLC Suresh Dhas was booked for entering Ahmednagar district despite the border being sealed in view of the lockdown in place for novel coronavirus outbreak, police said on Friday.

Dhas went to Khed in Ahmednagar's Karjat taluka to meet migrant labourers on April 2 after which a case was filed by Ashti police in Beed, said Inspector Madhav Suryavanshi.

Dhas is a resident of Ashti.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)