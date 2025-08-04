Lucknow, August 4: In view of the prevailing inclement weather and consistent rainfall in several districts, all government and private schools from Classes 1 to 12 will remain shut today in Lucknow, District Magistrate Visakh G. Iyer announced on Monday. In Ayodhya's Jalwanpura locality, residents were seen wading through knee-deep floodwaters after the Saryu river overflowed due to persistent downpours. Earlier in the day, several areas in Varanasi city in Uttar Pradesh were flooded following incessant heavy rainfall and a rise in the water level of the River Ganga. Flood-Like Situation in Varanasi: Several Areas in Uttar Pradesh’s City Flooded As Ganga River Overflows Following Incessant Heavy Rainfall (Watch Video).

The water level of the river has been continuously rising since Saturday. In response to the deteriorating situation, all boats running on the Ganga have been banned. Several Varanasi residents were seen wading through knee-deep water. Waterlogging caused traffic snarls in the city. Taking stock of the flood crisis, the Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath had directed all ministers in charge to immediately visit their assigned districts, inspect relief camps, and directly engage with affected families. He instructed senior officials--including DMs, SPs, and CMOs--to stay on the ground and ensure 24x7 monitoring, said a release on Saturday. Dehradun School Holiday on August 4: IMD Issues Orange Alert for 3 Days in Multiple Districts of Uttarakhand; Schools to Remain Shut In City Due to Heavy Rains (Watch Videos).

Floodwater Enters Residential Areas in Prayagraj

#WATCH | Uttar Pradesh | Floodwater enters residential areas as the river flows above the danger mark in Prayagraj. pic.twitter.com/94TqNIu4Ee — ANI (@ANI) August 4, 2025

Saryu River Overflows Following Heavy Rains in Ayodhya

#WATCH | Uttar Pradesh | Residents wade through floodwaters in the Jalwanpura area of Ayodhya as the Saryu river overflows following heavy rains in the district. pic.twitter.com/fW3MrxOmOr — ANI (@ANI) August 4, 2025

The Chief Minister has deployed an 11-member ministerial team to oversee relief operations across 12 affected districts, warning that any negligence will not be tolerated and stressing the need for sensitivity, speed and transparency. The Chief Minister emphasised that the supply of relief materials and food packets must be timely and of high quality, with no compromise on standards. Emphasising urgency, he ordered round-the-clock surveillance of embankments, swift drainage from waterlogged areas, and comprehensive arrangements for food, medicine, sanitation, and the needs of women and children in relief camps. The Chief Minister affirmed that the state government is fully committed to ensuring the safety, food, shelter, and healthcare of every citizen affected by the floods. According to IMD, isolated heavy rainfall is likely over Uttar Pradesh during 3rd-6th August.

