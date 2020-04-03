Maha: 6 Get 3 Days in Jail for Lockdown Violations in Pune

Pune, Apr 3 (PTI)Six people were sentenced to three days in jail in Pune district in Mahararshtra for violating lockdown norms in place for the novel coronavirus outbreak, police said on Friday.

A court in Indapur in the district also fined them Rs 1,500 each, an official said.

"Five of them were found loitering on the streets in Indapur and Walchandnagar areas. The sixth was arrested for keeping his paan shop open despite prohibitory orders," said Baramati Deputy Superintendent of Police Narayan Shirgaonkar.

