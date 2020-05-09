Maha: COVID-19 Cases in Thane District Go Past 2000-mark

Thane, May 9 (PTI) The number of COVID-19 cases crossed the 2000-mark in Thane district as 184 people tested positive for coronavirus on Saturday, a health officials said.

As on Saturday, the total number of COVID-19 cases in Thane district is 2006, and the number of deaths so far is 52, he said.

"The number for TMC limits is 671, KDMC 305, MBMC 242, Navi Mumbai 592, Ulhasnagar 34, Bhiwandi 21, Ambernath 13, Badlapur 51 and Thane Rural 77," he said.

In neighbouring Palghar, the count was 217 currently.

