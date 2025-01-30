Actor and model Milind Soman took a dip in Triveni Sangam at the ongoing Mahakumbh Mela in Prayagraj on the occasion of Mauni Amavasya, along with his wife Ankita Konwar. Maha Kumbh 2025: Veteran Actress Kitu Gidwani Shares Spiritual Experience After Taking a Dip in Sangam (Watch Video).

Taking to Instagram, actor Milind Soman shared a series of pictures in which he was seen taking a holy dip in the Sangam. He also expressed his condolences for the victims of the stampede which occurred in the dawn of Wednesday. In the photos, the actor is wearing a yellow dhoti while taking a dip in the Triveni Sangam. Sharing the pictures, he wrote: "Blessed to be at the Mahakumbh with @ankita_earthy on the very special day of mauni amavasya! Such a spiritual space and experience reminds me of how small and insignificant I am in the vastness of existence and how every moment that we are here is so special. Even though my heart is full, I am saddened by the events of last night, and my prayers are with the families who lost loved ones. Har Har Gange! Har Har Mahadev!!"

On the same day, veteran actor-turned-politician Hema Malini also took a dip at the Triveni Sangam in Prayagraj on the occasion of Mauni Amavasya. "It is my good fortune that I got the opportunity to take a 'snan' on this auspicious day," the BJP MP said.

Apart from Hema Malini, several other celebrities, including Sunil Grover, Kabir Khan, Guru Randhawa, Avinash Tiwary, Mamta Kulkarni, and Anupam Kher, have also participated in the grand religious gathering.