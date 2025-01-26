Mamta Kulkarni, once a celebrated Bollywood star, has chosen to leave behind her glamorous life for a spiritual path. At 52, she embraced 'sanyas' during the 2025 Maha Kumbh in Uttar Pradesh. In a sacred ceremony at the Kinnar Akhara, she performed 'Pind Daan' and was given her new spiritual name, 'Mai Mamta Nand Giri'.Under the guidance of Acharya Mahamandaleshwar Laxmi Narayan Tripathi, the founder of the Kinnar Akhada and a well-known transgender activist, Kulkarni underwent the 'pattabhishek' (consecration) ceremony. Following this, she took a sacred dip in the Sangam, dressed in the traditional attire of a 'sadhvi'. Kulkarni has been appointed as the Mahamandaleshwar of the Kinnar Akhada during the Maha Kumbh Mela in Prayagraj. She said, “I acted in 40-50 films and when I left the film industry, I had 25 films in hand. I did not take sanyas due to any problem, but to experience the bliss.” Let us know more about the actress Mamta Kulkarni and the meaning of Mahamandaleshwar. ‘Tears in My Eyes’: ‘Karan Arjun’ Actress Mamta Kulkarni Gets Emotional As She Returns to India After 24 Years (Watch Viral Video).

Mamta Kulkarni at Mahakhumbh

What Is Mahamandaleshwar?

The title Mahamandaleshwar is a respected position in Hinduism, given to monks of the Dashanami order founded by Adi Shankaracharya. It means "leader of great monasteries" or "spiritual head of a region." This title symbolises deep wisdom, spiritual authority, and the responsibility to guide and inspire others in their faith. Maha Kumbh 2025: Mamta Kulkarni Is Now Shri Yamai Mamta Nand Giri; Former Actress Takes ‘Sanyas’, Becomes Mahamandleshwar of Kinnar Akhara (See Pics).

Mamta Kulkarni

Who is Mamta Kulkarni?

Mamta Kulkarni is a former Bollywood actress who rose to fame in the 1990s with her beauty and bold performances. Born on April 20, 1972, she became a household name with hit films like Karan Arjun, Baazi, Sabse Bada Khiladi, and Aashiq Awara, which won her the Filmfare Lux New Face Award. Known for her roles and outspoken personality, she often makes headlines and becomes a fan favourite. However, by the early 2000s, Mamta steps away from the film industry, leaving many wondering about her sudden disappearance. Now, Mamta is on a spiritual journey.

Mamata Kulkarni and Her Underworld Connection

Mamta Kulkarni has been involved in several controversies over the years. In 2016, she was accused in INR 2,000 crore drug case when Thane Police intercepted two vehicles carrying 2-3 kg of Ephedrine powder worth INR 80 lakh. The drivers were arrested with fake identity cards. However, in August 2024, the Bombay High Court dismissed the charges due to lack of evidence. Additionally, Kulkarni was linked to gangster Chhota Rajan. Reports suggest she was removed from the 1998 film China Gate due to issues, but was later brought back after alleged threats from Rajan and his associates.

Mamata Kulkarni Movies

Mamata Kulkarni was known for her roles in popular 1990s Bollywood films. Some of her notable movies include Karan Arjun (1995), Baazi (1995), Sabse Bada Khiladi (1995), China Gate (1998), and Aashiq Awara (1993), among others.

