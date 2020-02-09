Maha: Three of Family Killed in Car-bus Collision in Jalgaon

Mumbai, Feb 9 (PTI) Three persons of a family were killed and as many others injured after their car collided with a state-run bus in Jalgaon district of Maharashtra on Sunday, police said.

The mishap occurred around 8 pm near Wichkhede village in Parola taluka, police said.

The family members were on their way to Dhule after attending an engagement function when their car collided with a State Transport (ST) bus, they said.

According to police, the deceased were identified as Sanjay Chowdhary (52), Meenal Sanjay Chowdhary (24) and Sarla Ravindra Chowdhary (65), while the injured identified as Neeta Sanjay Chowdhary (47), Ravindra Chowdhary (67) and Vivaan Chowdhary (4).

The injured were admitted to a local hospital, police said, adding that a case has been registered in this connection.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)