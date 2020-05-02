Maha: Woman Killed by Tiger, 6th in Fortnight in Vidarbha

Nagpur, May 2 (PTI)A 58-year-old woman was killed in a tiger attack on Saturday in Paoni forest range in Bhandara in Maharashtra's Vidarbha region, an official said.

A forest department release identified the victim as Janabai Mohdarkar and said the incident happened in compartment number 311 of Savarla of the Paoni forest range between 8-9am.

There have been a series of tiger attacks in Vidarbha region in the past few weeks.

On April 24, a 52-year-old woman was killed in compartment number 49 in Injewadi beat of Armori forest range in Gadchiroli.

On April 19, a 38-year-old woman was killed in Paoni while a 32-year-old woman was killed on April 18 in Mouza Mangejhari in Tirora forest range.

A 40-year-old man was killed on April 16 in Aramori forest range, while on April 13, a 56-year-old man was mauled to death by a tiger in Pench forest.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)