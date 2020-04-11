Lockdown in Maharashtra Extended Till April 30, Says CM Uddhav Thackeray

Maharashtra Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray (Photo Credits: ANI)

Mumbai, April 11: With continuous spike in COVID-19 cases, the Maharashtra government on Saturday decided to extend the ongoing lockdown till April 30.

Making the announcement, Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray said that the lockdown can be relaxed in certain areas while on others it will become stricter. Maharashtra, West Bengal Extend Coronavirus Lockdown Till April 30 After Video-Meet With PM Narendra Modi.

Maharashtra CM Extends Lockdown Till April 30

The lockdown will continue till April 30th. Instructions about examinations in schools, universities, allowing industries to be operational, will be given soon. I request you to not panic. — CMO Maharashtra (@CMOMaharashtra) April 11, 2020

He also said that the decision on lifting the curbs completely after April 30 will be taken depending upon the prevailing situation.

