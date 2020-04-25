Maharashtra Govt Distributes Wheat and Rice to Saffron Ration Card Holders Amid Lockdown

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], April 25 (ANI): In the wake of nationwide lockdown, the Maharashtra government has started distributing 3 kg of wheat at Rs 8 per kg and 2 kg rice at Rs 12 per kg to 3 crore saffron ration card holders. According to an official statement from the Chief Minister's Office, the state government is distributing the ration to saffron ration card holders, that is for people above poverty level, for the months of May and June.About 4.5 lakh metric tonnes will be distributed, the statement read. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)