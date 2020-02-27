Mahila Panchayat's Office Set Ablaze in Riot-hit Gokalpuri: DCW Chief Maliwal

New Delhi, Feb 26 (PTI) Delhi Commission For Women chief Swati Maliwal on Wednesday said an office of the Mahila Panchayat of the panel was set ablaze in riot-hit northeast Delhi's Gokalpuri area.

Maliwal shared images of the burnt office on Twitter and said the rioters had not even spared the office of the Mahila Panchayat.

She had a meeting with senior officers on Wednesday and urged police to ensure peace in the area.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)