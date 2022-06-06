Bollywood diva, Malaika Arora on his recent trip to Turkey has shared some stunning pictures of herself on her social media, enjoying the beautiful location and giving netizens some major travel goals. "Sundaze Turkish style" Malaika captioned her Instagram post. Malaika Arora Aces the Art of Balancing, Showcases Her Strength! (View Pic).

Fitness guru Malaika could be seen donning a strappy, tropical, blue floral dress coupled with a simple gold-tinged pendant and a chic black cap. Her choice of bold red lipstick, made Malaika look captivating. Malaika faced sideways, seemingly enjoying the sunny and breezy weather, her hair tied back in a ponytail.

The second picture reveals Malaika chilling with her mother on a yacht. She looks quite chic with bold sunglasses on and a simple white shirt over her blue floral dress, striking a stylish pose for the camera, against a backdrop of high rocks and majestic waterfalls. Malaika Arora in Maldives: From Sizzling Bikini Pictures to Sun-Kissed Moments, This Hottie Knows How to Have a Fashionable Vacation!

Check Out The Instagram Post Below:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Malaika Arora (@malaikaaroraofficial)

Previously, Malaika met with a car accident last month suffering from minor injuries. After the accident, Malaika was visited by several friends and family members, including actor Arjun Kapoor and sister Amrita Arora. Meanwhile, on the work front, Malaika was last seen as a judge in the dance reality show 'India's Best Dance'.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)