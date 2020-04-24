Malegaon Accounts for 118 of 134 COVID-19 Cases in Nashik

Nashik, Apr 24 (PTI) The number of COVID-19 cases in Nashik in Maharashtra touched 134 on Friday after four more people tested positive for novel coronavirus, including two from Malegaon which accounts for a vast majority of patients in the district, an official said.

Malegaon currently has 118 COVID-19 patients, while the number stands at 11 in Nashik city, and five from other talukas here, he said.

Eleven people have so far died of the infection in the district, he added.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)