Man Booked for Circulating Video of COVID-19 Patient

Mumbai, Apr 23 (PTI) A case has been registered against a 30-year-old man from Mulund here for circulating a video of a COVID-19 patient from his locality on social media, police said on Thursday.

The accused has been identified as Bhavin Parikh, police said.

"On Tuesday night, a medical team reached his locality to shift a man to a hospital after he was found COVID-19 positive. At that time, Parikh took out his mobile phone and shot the video of the patient, who being shifted," a police official said.

Parikh later circulated the video on social media, he said.

Senior inspector from Mulund Police station Ravi Sardesai said, "We have registered a case against him under section 188 (disobeying the order of public servant) and seized his mobile phone. He has not been arrested so far." PTI

