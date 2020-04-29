Man Booked for 'derogatory' Post Against Maha CM, NCP Chief

Nagpur, Apr 29 (PTI) A case has been registered against a man for allegedly uploading a "derogatory" post against Maharashtra Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray, NCP supremo Sharad Pawar and Congress leader Rahul Gandhi, a police official said on Wednesday.

The accused has been identified as Pushparaj Meshram, a resident of Kamptee, the official said.

"He had uploaded a derogatory post about these political leaders on Facebook. Based on a complaint, a case was registered against Meshram under IPC sections 505 (2), 500 (defamation), 120 (B) (criminal conspiracy)," inspector Narendra Hiwre of Lakadganj police station said.

