Man, Daughter Die After Roof Collapses in UP

Sambhal (UP), Apr 26 (PTI) A man and his daughter died on Sunday after the roof of their house collapsed following rain in Jagdishpuri village here, police said.

"The incident took place on Sunday afternoon in Jagdishpuri village. Ram Autar (50) and his daughter Ganga (18) were sitting in their room when the roof of their house collapsed due to rain,” Ilam Singh, SHO, Koor Fatahgarh said.

The duo died after being buried in debris, he said. The bodies have been sent for postmortem, the official added.

