Man with `home Quarantine' Stamp Detrained, Sent to Hospital Man with `home Quarantine' Stamp Detrained, Sent to Hospital

Pune, Mar 21 (PTI) A 28-year-old man with the 'home quarantine' stamp on his hand was deboarded from a Bangalore-bound train at Daund station in Pune district on Saturday, a railway official said.

The man had arrived in Mumbai from Qatar in the early hours of Saturday, the official said.

At the Mumbai airport, he was asked to be in home isolation for 14 days, and stamped on his left hand with a seal saying "home quarantined".

"We received a call about such a passenger being onboard the train around 12.30 pm. He was examined by doctors. His condition was fine, with no symptoms of coronavirus like cough, cold, body pain and headache," said Samuel Clifton, the station superintendent, Daund.

The man was on his way to his hometown Gulbarga in Karnataka, Clifton said.

"He was sent to Naidu Hospital in Pune. The coach in which he was traveling was fully sanitized and locked," the superintendent said.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)