Manipur MLA, Two Others Injured in Road Accident

Imphal, Feb 8 (PTI) MLA of Manipur's Sekmai Assembly Constituency, Heikham Dingo Singh, was on Saturday injured after his car collided with a truck near Khonghampat area in Imphal West district, police said.

Singh, his personal security officer (PSO) and the driver received injuries in the mishap, they said.

The condition of the MLA is stated to be out of danger, sources in Raj Medicity Hospital, where he was admitted, said.

The PSO, however, is in critical condition, the sources said.

