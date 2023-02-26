New Delhi, February 26: Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal on Sunday said going to jail for the country and the society is not a curse but a matter of pride, amid apprehensions of his deputy Manish Sisodia's arrest by the CBI in the alleged excise policy scam. Manish Sisodia CBI Questioning in Delhi Excise Policy Case: AAP Leader Says ‘Will Fully Cooperate, Don’t Care if I Have To Stay in Jail for Few Months’.

Sisodia will be questioned by the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) later in the day in connection with the federal agency's probe into the alleged scam. Delhi Excise Policy Case: CBI Summons Manish Sisodia Once Again, AAP Leader Says, 'Will Continue To Cooperate'.

Arvind Kejriwal Ahead of Manish Sisodia's CBI Questioning:

भगवान आपके साथ है मनीष। लाखों बच्चों और उनके पेरेंट्स की दुआयें आपके साथ हैं। जब आप देश और समाज के लिए जेल जाते हैं तो जेल जाना दूषण नहीं, भूषण होता है। प्रभू से कामना करता हूँ कि आप जल्द जेल से लौटें। दिल्ली के बच्चे, पैरेंट्स और हम सब आपका इंतज़ार करेंगे। https://t.co/h8VrIIYRTz — Arvind Kejriwal (@ArvindKejriwal) February 26, 2023

"God is with you Manish. The blessings of lakhs of children and their parents are with you. When you go to jail for the country and the society, it is not a curse but a matter of pride. I pray to god that you return from jail soon. Delhi's children, their parents and all of us will wait for you," Kejriwal said in a tweet in Hindi.