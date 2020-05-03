Many Outsiders Want to Enter Green Zone Goa: CM Sawant

Panaji, May 3 (PTI) Goa Chief Minister Pramod Sawant on Sunday claimed that many people from outside the state wanted to come to Goa which is classified as 'green' zone, and appealed to locals against providing them any shelter.

He said only those outsiders with medical emergencies and extremely genuine cases would be allowed in Goa.

"Many people from outside the state are trying to come to Goa as the state has been classified as green zone. I appeal to locals not to provide any shelter to them without informing the government," the chief minister told reporters on the eve of the beginning of the third phase of the coronavirus-induced national lockdown.

He said entry in Goa will be allowed on the basis of a proper permission from district collectors concerned.

Goa shares its boundaries with Maharashtra and Karnataka.

He also said that more than 3,000 Goans stranded in various parts of the country have already applied seeking repatriation to their home state.

"Goans entering the state will be taken to institutional quarantine facility for two days where COVID-19 test would be conducted on them. Only those whose test turns negative will be allowed to go home where they will be placed under quarantine for 14 days," he said.

The state government is also exploring whether a special train can be operated for Uttar Pradesh ferrying labourers stranded in Goa.

"The carrying capacity of such train, if operated, is around 1,000 passengers," he said.

The Railways has been operating Shramik Special trains from various parts of the country since the last two days, after the Union government allowed inter-state movement of stranded labourers, students and tourists on fulfilling certain conditions.

Sawant said migrant labourers in Goa have already started applying to local bodies, including panchayats, seeking permissions for repatriation to their home states.

"Around 71,000 labourers have applied for the permission," the CM said even as he expressed concern over such an exodus.

