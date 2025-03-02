Nashik, March 2: Responding to AIMIM chief Asaduddin Owaisi's remarks on the reservation for the Maratha community, Union Minister Ramdas Athawale clarified that the community gets 10 per cent reservation under Economically Weaker Sections (EWS) category. Speaking with ANI, Union Minister Ramdas Athawale said that the Maharashtra government has taken the decision to give 10 per cent reservations to the Marathas in government jobs.

"It is true that Mughals came and ruled in Maharashtra and also demolished various temples... According to the instructions of PM Narendra Modi, my ministry has decided to give 10% reservation to Economically Weaker Sections (EWS), which includes a lot of Maratha people, and even Maharashtra's state government decided to give reservations to the Marathas in government jobs," Athawale said. On Saturday, AIMIM chief Owaisi, taking a jibe at PM Modi, questioned the centre for not giving reservations to the Maratha community. Waqf Amendment Bill 2024: Asaduddin Owaisi Says ‘Waqf Bill Will Lead to Social Instability as It Has Rejected by Muslim Community’.

"If Narendra Modi and BJP have so much affinity for Chhatrapati Sambhaji Maharaj, then provide reservation for Marathas. Why do you not do that?" he remarked. Owaisi, addressing a gathering at the 67th revival anniversary of AIMIM, also cited the works of American historian Richard M Eaton to claim that only 80 temples were destroyed during the "Muslim rule" in medieval India, while thousands of places of worship were demolished under several Hindu emperors. Akbaruddin Owaisi Slams PM Narendra Modi for Allegedly Referring to Muslims as 'Intruders and Those Who Have More Children' (Watch Videos).

Ramdas Athawale Responds to Owaisi's Remarks on Reservation

#WATCH | Nashik, Maharashtra | On AIMIM chief Asaduddin Owaisi's remarks on reservation, Union Minister Ramdas Athawale says, "... It is true that Mughals came and ruled in Maharashtra and also demolished various temples... According to the instructions of PM Narendra Modi, my… pic.twitter.com/JkaMMlwNz1 — ANI (@ANI) March 2, 2025

"They say everywhere in media that temples were demolished 400 years ago. Richard M Eaton (American historian) writes in his book 'Temple Desecration and Muslim States in Medieval India' that 80 temples were destroyed from the 11th century until 1600 - during Muslim rule," Owaisi said. He stated that Pushyamitra Shunga, who was the founder of the Shunga empire, demolished thousands of places of worship that belonged to Buddhists. "Pushyamitra Shunga demolished thousands of Buddhist places of worship. Will you make a movie on that? Pallava emperor Narasimhavarman I stole a Ganesh idol in 1640 AD in Chalukya, the capital of Vatapi. Hiuen Tsang wrote that Shashanka cut down a Bodhi tree," the AIMIM chief stated.

