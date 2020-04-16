Markaz Jamaat Returnees, Their Contacts Should Come Forward Voluntarily: Telangana Health Minister

Hyderabad (Telangana) [India], April 16 (ANI): Telangana Health Minister, Eatela Rajendra on Thursday appealed the 'Markaz Jamaat returnees and people who came in their contact should come forward voluntarily in order to contain the spread of COVID-19.'Speaking to ANI State Health Minister said that "The number of Markaz attendees, returned from Gujarat was over 200. They have infected their family members as well that's why cases in Hyderabad are surging.""Markaz returnees and their contacts should come forward and inform, this will help in fighting with COVID-19 soon else police department, the health department will have to search for such people which is a difficult task. We are ensuring all the measures in the coming days," he added.Out of 700 cases (in the State) around 645 people are Markaz returnees and their contacts, the Health Minister informed.The number of COVID-19 cases in India has reached 12,759, the Health Ministry said on Thursday.According to the official data, India has 10,824 active cases and 1514 discharged and cured cases. Meanwhile, 420 people have died from the disease which originated in China. (ANI)

