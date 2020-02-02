Massive Anti-encroachment Drive Launched Around Khushalsar Lake in Srinagar

Srinagar, Feb 2 (PTI) The administration has retrieved over 3.75 acres of encroached parts of the famed Khushalsar lake here after launching a massive anti-encroachment drive, Deputy Commissioner Shahid Iqbal Choudhary said on Sunday.

“The anti-encroachment drive will continue until over 300 identified encroachments are removed,” he said.

Khushalsar Lake was once a vast and thriving water body, and acted as a source of livelihood for many.

However, at present, the lake is in a highly deteriorated condition having been encroached at many places with illegal construction and land filling.

The DC said the anti-encroachment drive started on Saturday and 25 encroachments were removed and over 30 kanals (3.75 acres) of lake area retrieved.

"We have completed all the requisite formalities and have started removing encroachments and retrieving encroached parts of Khushalsar Lake,” he said.

Choudhary urged the people to report all cases of land-grabbing and illegal constructions on government or public land and water bodies.

Officials said the encroachments in the Khushalsar lake area include around 80 illegally built residential houses. Of the 300 encroachments, 220 are in the forms of fenced landholdings and sheds.

“The administration cracked down on the illegal encroachments along Khushalsar Lake ,” the DC said.

Choudhary said a special squad has been constituted at the district level to closely work with the Department of Wildlife to stop illegal encroachments along wetlands and other water bodies in Srinagar.

