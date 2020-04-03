MH-NIzAMUDDIN-NAGPUR-NEGATIVE Nagpur: 33 Persons Connected to Nizamuddin Event Test Negative

Nagpur, Apr 3 (PTI) As many as 33 Nagpur residents who had either attended the Tablighi Jamaat congregation in Delhi's Nizamuddin area last month, or come in contact with others who attended it, tested negative for coronavirus on Friday, a health official said here.

However, a person from nearby Washim district who had some connection with the gathering tested positive for infection, Deputy Medical Superintendent of government-run IGG Medical College and Hospital Dr Sagar Pandey said.

A machine in the IGGMCH's lab, which is being used for testing samples arriving from Vidarbha and neighbouring Chhattisgarh too, broke down due to overload but testing continued with another machine, he said.

