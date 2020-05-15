Migrant Worker Wheels His Pregnant Wife, Toddler on Makeshift Cart from Hyderabad to Native MP Village

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh), May 15 (ANI) A migrant worker from Madhya Pradesh who found himself stranded in Hyderabad during the lockdown managed to get back home walking around 700 kilometres, wheeling along with his pregnant wife and daughter on a makeshift wooden cart for the most part of the journey.Ramu Ghormare who had arrived seeking work in Hyderabad with his wife Dhanwanta Bai, was forced to decide to return home as a lockdown was imposed within a few days.However as there were no buses or other vehicles plying on the road, Ghormare resorted to fashioning a makeshift cart put together with some sticks tied together. He wheeled Dhanwanta and his toddler all the way to his home in Balaghat district. The entire journey took over two days to finish.Dhanwanta said: "We reached Hyderabad on March 17. A few days later the lockdown was imposed and soon we ran out of money. There was also no food for us and we decided to leave the city. My husband made the cart for me."At the border area, a police team led by sub-divisional officer Nitesh Bhargava, gave biscuits and food to the family and arranged to take them home. (ANI)

