Migrant Crisis: From Man Dragging Pregnant Wife for 700 Km to Child Sleeping on Trolley Bag, Videos of Migrant Workers Struggling to Reach Their Homes Will Break Your Heart

The migrant worker crisis that the country is currently witnessing amidst coronavirus pandemic is heartbreaking. Pregnant women, children, the elderly are all a part of this crisis. With little or no food, they are walking from different parts of the country to their homes, some with little understanding of when or how they will reach. As the lockdown has shut down almost everything, their incomes have come to a sudden halt leaving them with no option but to return to their homes. However, their journey back is upsetting. From dragging pregnant wife on a makeshift cart to a child sleeping on a trolley bag being pulled by his mother, the face of this crisis is tragic. And as the migrant crisis continues, here are five instances of the current situation that left everyone who saw it with a lump in their throat. ‘No Food, No Money’, Migrant Workers in Delhi Narrate Their Ordeals Due to Lockdown.

In this journey, many were killed on these highways at different places. Such incidents involving migrant workers have been on the rise in recent days. Last week, 16 migrant workers were killed after a cargo train ran over them while they were sleeping on the tracks in Maharashtra's Aurangabad.

Human Bullock:

Video of a migrant worker pulling a cart had gone viral earlier this month. Rahul, who was a daily labourer in Mhow district of Madhya Pradesh had to sell one of his bulls to buy essential things. Now that he was left with only one bull, he yoked the cart so that his family does not have a walk on the road in the heat. Video and pictures of the incident were widely shared and reported as the 'human bullock'. They were going to Indore.

Migrant Worker Dragging Pregnant Wife And Son on Makeshift Cart:

Migrant worker wheels pregnant wife, child on makeshift cart for 700 km. NDTV’s @Anurag_Dwary's ground report. https://t.co/Emq29m6wFd pic.twitter.com/ouTWbfhpNw — NDTV (@ndtv) May 14, 2020

Ramu, a migrant worker from Madhya Pradesh began his journey from Hyderabad was seen dragging his pregnant wife and daughter on a makeshift cart. As she couldn't find a truck or bus, he dragged them for 700 km on the cart made with wood and sticks The heartbreaking video has been shared on social media platforms. Woman Migrant Delivers Baby Girl Under a Tree After Walking Over 500 km from Madhya Pradesh to Uttar Pradesh.

Boy Sleeping on Trolley Bag as Mother Drags It:

Video of the sleeping kid on trolly bag pic.twitter.com/t77AXiZG3u — Arvind Chauhan (@arvindcTOI) May 14, 2020

A heart-rending video of an exhausted boy sleeping on a trolley bag as his mother drags it on the drag will leave you teary-eyed. With no transport and sudden stop to their wages, the family had to return to their home in Jhansi from Punjab, which is a journey of over 800km.

Migrant Workers Fighting Over Food:

The video above shows a group of hungry migrant workers fighting over some food packers at Katihar railway station in Bihar. It is saddening to see the state of migrant labourers who are walking across the country without food or water.

Migrant Worker Dies On the Way:

मजदूरों की ज़िंदगी का कोई भरोसा नहीं.. लगातार हम मुंबई नासिक हाइवे पर मजदूरों की परेशानी आपको बता रहे हैं, आज भी यही कर रहा था.. सुबह 10 बजे के करीब वासिंद में हमारी मुलाकात मोहम्मद जावेद से हुई.. अपने परिवार और गाँव के कुछ लोगों को मिलाके करीब 20 लोग टेम्पो से जा रहे थे pic.twitter.com/TZCAyjjAVV — sohit mishra (@sohitmishra99) May 11, 2020

The above video shows a migrant labourer on Mumbai-Nashik highway preparing to go home with his family and others in a small truck. The journalist who covered the incident further tweeted that while he returning on the same way he saw the tempo toppled upside down. On enquiring, he found out that the driver died and his wife and children are being treated at a hospital.

इस खबर को शूट करने के बाद हम भी आगे बढ़ गए.. दिन भर और कई मजदूरों से मिले, उनकी परेशानी को समझा और उसकी रिपोर्टिंग की.. शाम को जब लौटकर आए तो देखा जिस टेम्पो पर हमने सुबह स्टोरी की थी, उस टेम्पो का एक्सीडेंट हो गया है, सामान हाइवे पर ही पड़ा हुआ था, लेकिन कोई मौजूद नहीं pic.twitter.com/eAx1qvrDYY — sohit mishra (@sohitmishra99) May 11, 2020

While some lost their lives in accidents, others died due to exhaustion. Many have also been carrying their pets in the journey refusing to part with them. The massive crisis situation has indeed question humanity and how a large section of people in the country continue to be in poverty without proper care, homes or food.