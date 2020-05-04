Migrant Workers Block National Highway in MP's Barwani

Barwani (Madhya Pradesh) [India], May 4 (ANI): Migrant workers blocked the national highway here and allegedly pelted stones at the police in which three cops received minor injuries.According to the District Collector, scores of migrant workers blocked the National Highway 3 in Barwani today and pelted stones at the police personnel."We have held talks with them after which the highway has been cleared. Three police personnel have received minor injuries," he said. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)