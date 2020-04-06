MoEF&CC Sends Letter to States/UTs Advising Immediate Restriction on Human-animal Interaction

By Joymala BagchiNew Delhi [India], April 6: As a preventive measure to curtail the spread of coronavirus among animals, the Union Ministry of Environment Forest and Climate Change on Monday advised restriction of human-animal interaction.Today, in an advisory issued by the Ministry of Environment, Forest and Climate Change, (MoEF&CC) Wildlife Division, the information was circulated to the Chief Wildlife Warden.All States/Union Territories have been asked to stop the transmission and spread of the virus from humans to animals and vice versa in national parks, sanctuaries, and tiger reserves immediately.Dr R Gopinath, Joint Director, Wid Life, MoEF&CC, stated that "to constitute a task force/rapid action force with field managers, veterinary doctors, frontline staff, to manage the situation as quickly as possible."It has also been advised to create a 'round the clock' reporting mechanism with a nodal officer for swift management of any cases noticed.The Ministry has also recommended to set up essential services for emergency treatment of animals followed by their safe release.The National Institute of High Security Animal Disease (NIHSAD), Bhopal, MP, National Research Centre on Equines (NRCE), Hisar, Haryana, and Centre for Animal Disease Research and Diagnostic (CADRAD), Indian Veterinary Research Institute (IVRI), Izatnagar, Bareilly, UP, are the animal institutes, which have received approval for initiating the testing.However, all these tests are to be done following the Health Ministry's mandatory guidelines on bio-containment and safety measures required to handle the high-risk contagion. (ANI)

