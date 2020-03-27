Moises Henriques, Nic Maddinson Named CA's Sheffield Shield Players of the Year

Melbourne [Australia], Mar 27 (ANI): Moises Henriques and Nic Maddinson on Friday were named as Cricket Australia's Sheffield Shield Players of the Year.Maddinson was the competition's leading run-scorer in the 2019-20 season as he registered 780 runs at an average of 86.66. While Henriques scored 512 runs at an average of 51.20.They finished three votes ahead of Western Australia's Cameron Green (13 votes), with Shaun Marsh (11 votes) and Peter Siddle (10 votes) rounding out the top five.Paul Wilson received the CA Umpire Award for the second consecutive season.In the past 12 months, Wilson has been appointed to his Test umpiring debut in Bangladesh's one-off Test against Afghanistan, the ICC Cricket World Cup in England, three bilateral series and two major domestic finals.Marcus Stoinis who had finished the Big Bash League as the highest run-scorer this edition was named as the BBL Player of the Year, while New Zealand's Sophie Devine was announced as the Women's Big Bash League Player of the Year.The Lords Taverners Indigenous Player of the Year has been awarded to Ashleigh Gardner of the NSW Breakers and Sydney Sixers for the second time.Full list of awards is as follows:Sheffield Shield Players of the Year - Moises Henriques (New South Wales) & Nic Maddinson (Victoria)One Day Cup Players of the Year - Marnus Labuschagne (Queensland) & Usman Khawaja (Queensland)Women's National Cricket League Player of the Year - Nicole Bolton (Western Australia)Big Bash League Player of the Year - Marcus Stoinis (Melbourne Stars)Women's Big Bash League Player of the Year - Sophie Devine (Adelaide Strikers)Lords Taverners Indigenous Player of the Year - Ashleigh Gardner (Australia, New South Wales, Sydney Sixers)Spirit of Cricket Award (men's) - TasmaniaSpirit of Cricket Award (women's) - ACT, New South Wales & TasmaniaCricket Australia Umpire Award - Paul Wilson"We would like to applaud the winners of all nine State Cricket Awards after another successful domestic season. It is pleasing to see players and teams from across the country recognised in these awards, a testament to the strength of our domestic competitions," Drew Ginn, Cricket Australia Executive General Manager, High Performance, said in an official statement.Earlier, New South Wales (NSW) were declared as the winners of the Sheffield Shield after the competition was called off due to the coronavirus.The announcement comes as Cricket Australia strongly recommended that cricket at all levels should be ceased in response to the global coronavirus pandemic.In the Sheffield Shield, New South Wales won six, lost two and drew one of their matches for a total of 50.76 points. (ANI)

