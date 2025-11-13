New Delhi, November 13: The Enforcement Directorate has provisionally attached assets worth Rs 61.20 crore of Chaitanya Baghel, son of former Chhattisgarh Chief Minister Bhupesh Baghel, in connection with the ongoing investigation into the Chhattisgarh liquor scam. The attached assets include immovable properties in the form of 364 pieces of residential plots and agricultural lands worth Rs 59.96 crore as well as movable properties in the form of bank balances and fixed deposits worth Rs 1.24 crore.

These assets were seized under the provisions of the Prevention of Money Laundering Act (PMLA), 2002. The present attachment of Rs 61.20 crore is in continuation of earlier attachments of immovable properties valued at approximately Rs 215 crore. ED's Chhattisgarh zonal office seized these assets on November 10 as part of its investigation initiated on the basis of a First Information Report registered by Chhattisgarh's Anti-Corruption Branch and Economic Offences Wing under various Sections of the Indian Penal Code, 1860 and the Prevention of Corruption Act, 1988, in the liquor scam in the state. Mahadev Betting App Case: CBI Conducts Searches at Former Chhattisgarh CM Bhupesh Baghel’s Residence (Watch Videos).

Police investigation has revealed that the Chhattisgarh liquor scam resulted in a massive loss to the state exchequer and filled the pockets of the beneficiaries with more than Rs 2500 Crore of Proceeds of Crime (POC) generated by the commission of scheduled offences, said the agency in a statement. "Investigation conducted under PMLA has revealed that Chaitanya Baghel, son of Bhupesh Baghel, was positioned at the apex of the liquor syndicate. His position as the Chief Minister's son made him the controller and ultimate authority of the liquor syndicate. He was responsible for maintaining the "hisab" (accounts) of all illicit funds collected by the syndicate. All major decisions relating to collection, channelisation, and distribution of such funds (POC) were taken under his directions," ED mentioned in its statement. Mahadev Betting App: Chhattisgarh CM Bhupesh Baghel Writes to PM Narendra Modi Demanding Ban on Betting Apps.

ED investigation further established that Chaitanya was a recipient of Proceeds of Crime (POC), which he layered through his real estate business and projected as untainted assets. "Chaitanya utilised POC generated from the liquor scam for development of his real estate project 'Vitthal Green' under his proprietorship concern, M/s Baghel Developers." Chaitanya was arrested by the ED on July 18 this year and is presently in judicial custody. Earlier, in this case, Anil Tuteja (Ex-IAS), Arvind Singh, Trilok Singh Dhillon, Anwar Dhebar, Arun Pati Tripathi (ITS) and Kawasi Lakhma (MLA and the then Excise Minister of Chhattisgarh) were arrested by the ED.

