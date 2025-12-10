Rabat, December 10: At least 19 people have been killed and 16 injured after two buildings collapsed in Morocco's historic Fes city, according to the state news agency, as reported by Al Jazeera. Local reports said children were also among the victims. The two four-storey buildings were located in the Al-Mustaqbal neighbourhood. As per Al Jazeera, a total of eight families were living in the buildings at the time of the collapse. Morocco Building Collapse: 19 Dead After 2 Adjacent 4-Storey Buildings Collapse in Fes City, Videos of Debris Surface.

Police and civil protection teams rushed to the scene, and videos on social media showed rescue workers searching through the rubble. The injured were taken to the University Hospital Centre in Fes, the state agency said. The incident has renewed concerns over unsafe and ageing structures in Moroccan cities. In September, protests broke out over poor living conditions, poverty and lack of public services. Fes has reported similar accidents before. In February last year, five people died when a house collapsed in the city's old quarter. Across the country, building collapses have been a recurring issue. In 2016, two deadly collapses within a week killed several people in Marrakesh and injured more than 20 others. Florida Plane Crash: Small Plane Crashes Into a Car While Attempting Emergency Landing on Interstate 95 in Brevard County, Driver Injured; Pilot and Passenger Safe (See Pic and Video).

Two Buildings Collapse in Morocco's Fes

❗️⚠️🇲🇦 - At least 19 people were killed and 16 others injured when two adjacent four-story residential buildings collapsed overnight in the Al-Mustaqbal neighborhood of Fez, a historic former capital in northeastern Morocco. The buildings were occupied by eight families. Local… pic.twitter.com/kicNa5YArZ — 🔥🗞The Informant (@theinformant_x) December 10, 2025

مقتل 19 شخصاً جراء انهيار بنايتين متجاورتين بمدينة فاس في #المغرب #نكمن_في_التفاصيل pic.twitter.com/WQxl8CeRcD — Independent عربية (@IndyArabia) December 10, 2025

A government assessment in 2023 identified over 12,000 buildings in Marrakesh and nearby regions as vulnerable, according to local media reports cited by Al Jazeera. Some officials have said many structures may have weakened further after the massive earthquakes that struck Morocco in the same year, Al Jazeera reported. Authorities are continuing rescue work and have begun investigating the cause of Wednesday's collapse.

(The above story is verified and authored by ANI staff, ANI is South Asia's leading multimedia news agency with over 100 bureaus in India, South Asia and across the globe. ANI brings the latest news on Politics and Current Affairs in India & around the World, Sports, Health, Fitness, Entertainment, & News. The views appearing in the above post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY)